<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A-50-year-old man, Kayode Oladehinde, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

The mother of the victim reportedly complained to the policemen at the Ogijo Divisional Headquarters in Sagamu, Ogun State, and the suspect was arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, adding that Oladehinde was arrested on February 5, 2020.

The PPRO said, “The victim’s mother (name withheld) lamented that her daughter informed her on February 4 that the suspect who is her present husband sometimes recently forcefully had carnal knowledge of her as a result of which she got pregnant.





“She stated further that the suspect, having realised that the victim is pregnant, gave her drug to abort the pregnancy resulting in her bleeding seriously. On the strength of the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Suleiman Muhammad, detailed his detectives to the suspect’s residence where he was promptly arrested.”

Oyeyemi said on interrogation, the suspect was dumbfounded when confronted by his wife and he pleaded for forgiveness from his wife and the victim.

“Investigation revealed that the mother of the victim got married to the suspect some years ago after the death of her first husband who was the victim’s father and had a child for him,” he added.

The PPRO, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.