



Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, on Wednesday, paraded 76 suspected criminals, who were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, cultism, burglary and rape.

Among the suspects was a middle age man, Mr. Friday Moses, who allegedly impregnated his 13-year-old daughter.

Narrating her ordeals in the hands of her father, the rape victim (name withheld) said her father started sleeping with her when she was seven and that he threatened to kill her if she revealed whatever transpired between them.

The victim, who is five months and one week pregnant, is now in the custody of the Edo State Government.

It was gathered that Mr. Moses was driven out of Ologbo in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state by the youths of the community because of his illicit act with his daughter and later resettled at Okha in the same Local Government Area of the state where he continued with his abominable act with her daughter.

Mr. Moses, who is now cooling his heels in police custody, denied having carnal knowledge of his daughter.

According to him, “She told the police that I am responsible for her pregnancy and I told them (Police) that I am not but they did not believe me.

“They started beating me and because of that I admitted that I did it.‎ You people should take whatever my daughter say,” he said.

CP Kokumo, however, warned those making incursion into the state and those within to desist from committing crimes as there is no safe haven for them.

He, however, said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.