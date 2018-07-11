A middle aged man, Gbenga Adebayo, has handed over his wife, Bunmi Adebayo, to men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stealing a three-week-old baby from Mokola in Osun State.

Adebayo, while speaking at the Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, said he had to hand over the wife to the police in order to protect his integrity.

The husband, who said he didn’t stay in the house for most of the time due to the nature of his business said the wife conceived towards the end of last year.

He said he had been nursing the pregnancy by paying N5,000 weekly for ante-natal not knowing that she had lost the pregnancy.

Adebayo said he was happy when the wife gave him a cheery news of a safe delivery to a bouncing baby boy in the first week on June.

The husband said he became suspicious when the wife could not provide the placenta of the baby upon his request and that he also observed that he wasn’t breast feeding the baby.

Adebayo, who is the Lanlemo of Ago-Oko in Abeokuta, said the wife didn’t confess to him printing him to invite the police for thorough investigation, adding that the wife confessed to have stolen the baby at the police station.

The suspect, a resident of Magboro area in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, of the state government countered her husband when she told journalists that she actually confessed the source of the baby to him.

The 26-year-old victim, however, said she stole the baby in Lagere area of Osun State where her parents reside due to the frustration of being a barren woman for the past 10 years.

Bunmi, who said she had lost many pregnancies, also said she had been diagnosed of liver and heart problem while she was in Ile-Ife.

On how she was able to successfully steal the baby, Bunmi told newsmen that she was at the place looking for an apartment to rent and that in the process, a woman offered to lead her to a place where there are vacant houses.

According to her, the woman was holding a baby belonging her child and that she offered to help the woman back the child while they board different motorcycles to the place.

She said the woman had informed her that he had no money on her and that she seized the opportunity of offering to use an Automated Teller Machine, ATM, to escape from the scene with the baby and brought him to Ogun State.

The mother of the baby, Eniola Adebowale, also shared the same story with newsmen on how the suspect was able to go away with the baby.

The 18-year-old mother said they’ve since July 1, 2018 reported the case at the Osun State Police Command before they were invited from Ogun State.

While parading the suspect, the Ogun State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the woman was desperate to have a child for her husband.

He said, “In her desperation to have at least a child for her husband, she decided to fake pregnancy and she informed the husband who used to visit her at intervals that she had conceived for him.

“After nine months, she called to inform the husband of her safe delivery of a bouncing baby boy, the news that gladdened the heart of the man who rushed to her house but became curious when he demanded for the placenta and the wife was unable to present it.

“He equally asked the woman to breastfeed the child in his presence and again she was unable to do so.

“Having realised the curiosity of her man, she absconded from the house and the husband consequently reported a case of missing person to the police. She was subsequently tracked down to Orile Imo village where she was hibernating.”

The highlight of the event was when the police boss handed over the baby to the real mother and her family members.