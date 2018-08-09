A 39-year-old man, Kazeem Salami, was on Thursday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for causing a breach of the peace and assault by flogging a married woman during a fight with his wife.

The defendant, who was arraigned before M. O. Tanimola, the magistrate, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

The court said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, told the court that Salami, a resident of Mushin, Lagos, with no occupation, committed the offence on July 6 at his residence.

Koti said that the defendant assaulted a co-tenant, Mrs Jumoke Folorusho, by beating her up with a cane and inflicted injuries on her.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by whipping his neighbour with a cane, which caused her wounds.

“The complainant and the defendant’s wife engaged in physical fight but instead of the defendant separating them, he took sides.

“The defendant’s wife and the complainant were fighting over undisclosed reasons.

“The defendant ran inside his room, brought out a cane and started flogging the complainant all over her body.

“The complainant reported the case and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence violates sections 44 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 173 stipulates three years imprisonment for assault.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 27 for a mention.