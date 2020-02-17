<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 43-year-old man, Akpotohwase Davidson, appeared before an Oredo Magistrates’ Court, Benin, for allegedly beating up a policeman.

The defendant is facing a one-count charge of serious assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Violent Soyemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 14, at Second East Circular Junction in Benin.

Soyemi said that on the said date, Davidson beat the traffic and obstructed GD II Alfred Godfrey, while acting in the execution of his duty.

He said that Davidson refused to obey the traffic rule.

The prosecutor said that after beating the traffic, the defendant came and unlawfully assaulted the police traffic warden on duty by slapping him, and hitting him on his chest.





According to him, the offence contravenes Section 356(2), of the Criminal Code of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable to Edo.

Newsmen report that Section 356(2) prescribes three years imprisonment for serious assault, if found guilty.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Esosa Osifo-Ehigiegbe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N80,000, with one surety in like sum.

Osifo-Ehigiegba added that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 13, for hearing.