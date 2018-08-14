A man has been caught as he attempted to flee after he and his friends consumed some drinks he refused to pay for.

Chukwunoso Obi of Utako village, Abuja, bought drinks for himself and friends at a bar, but attempted to escape afterwards without paying.

During his arraignment, Prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, told the court that on July 20, Chukwunoso bought drinks for himself and his friends worth N12,000 from Natasha Obi’s shop in Utako village.

Obatomi said that after Chukwunoso and his friends consumed the drinks, he dishonestly refused to pay for the drinks and escaped from the shop.

The prosecutor said the convict was caught in the process of escaping from the shop, adding that the convict made a confessional statement during police investigation.

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced 32-year-old Chukwunoso Obi to four months’ imprisonment for cheating.

Chukwunoso, who resides at Idu Karmo, Abuja, was sentenced on a count of cheating.

The Judge, Ahmed Ado, however, gave him an option of N5,000 fine and ordered the convict to pay the sum of N12,000 to the complainant as compensation.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Ado said that the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court the rigour of protracted prosecution. He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

Obatomi said the offence contravened Section 322 of the Penal Code.