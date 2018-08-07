An unidentified middle-aged man was electrocuted while trying to vandalise equipment at Samari Distribution Sub-station Unguwan Yelwa, Television in Kaduna.

Mr Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the Head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, made this known on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said that the deceased was vandalising the equipment when he was electrocuted.

According to him, a resident of the area, who identified himself as Simon Dogo, said that the incident occurred at 4:00a.m on Saturday.

He quoted Dogo as saying that the victim attempted to remove cable in the distribution sub-station.

“He had succeeded in removing one of the armoured cables.

“Perhaps, it was in his attempt to remove the second and third one when he met his untimely death,’’ Abdullahi said.

When the News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent visited the scene, the body of the suspected vandal was found at the scene with injuries on his head and face.

NAN also reports that the neighbouring Shamaki Distribution sub-station in the same community was recently vandalised.

Abdullahi decried the increasing rate of vandalism of power supply assets, urging communities in the Southern parts of Kaduna Metropolis to be more vigilant.

According to him, about 10 distribution sub-stations were vandalised in the last one month in Barnawa Area Office of the company alone.

“We appeal to our customers, most especially communities in the Southern flank of the Metropolis and vigilance groups to be more vigilant.

“There appears to be a syndicate operating around Barnawa, Narayi, Sabon Tasha, Television, as well as Kachia-Kafanchan axis,” he said.