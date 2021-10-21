Man electrocuted while connecting wire in Ondo

A man identified as Mayomi Origbemisuyi was last Tuesday electrocuted in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State while connecting wire on an electric pole.

It was gathered that the incident happened few meters away from the office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) in the community by 9p.m. last Tuesday, and the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue in the community.

Eyewitness narrated that the deceased got electrocuted as he climbed an electric pole to reconnect wires, while another source said Origbemisuyi was allegedly attempting to make an illegal connection on the pole when he was killed by electric shock.

The source said: “When the incident happened, everybody in the area rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse of what happened, and the matter was immediately reported at the police station in the community.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, saying: “The information we have is that the man was not mentally stable, however, we have commenced investigation into the incident.”