A 35-year-old man, Haruna Ali on Tuesday, sued his father in-law, Adamu Mai-Takaima at a sharia court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, over alleged abduction of his wife.

The complainant told the court that his wife, Hadiza Haruna, had left her matrimonial home for her parent’s house without his permission.

He alleged that for 11 months, his wife had been living with her parent under the guise of being ill.

”I want the court to assist me in getting back my wife and I promise to take care of whatever disease she is suffering from”, he pleaded.

The defendant on his part had told the court that his daughter had suffered two miscarriages within 11 months a situation that led to her contracting Vesico Virginal Festula (VVF).

“My daughter came back home due to a miscarriage she had.

“She spent five months with me and her husband never showed up.

“I personally took her back to her matrimonial home but i later heard that her condition had deteriorated as she couldn’t control her urine” he explained.

Mai-Takalma, who claimed his daughter sought her husband’s permission before moving into her parent’s house, added

that she was not ready to return to her matrimonial home yet.

He told the court that since she was still under medication “my daughter’s health is more important than her marriage”.

The case was first heard on July 16 by the judge, Musa Sa’ad, who ordered that Hadiza’s medical result be presented to court today.

On examination of the result, the Judge ordered a change of hospital, where she could be catered for by a specialist on VVF.

The judge further ordered the complainant to take full responsibility of the medical bill.

”The court has changed the hospital you admitted your daughter to, to another hospital in Kaduna, where there are specialists who attend to people with a problem similar to your daughter’s.

”You will come back to court on Sept. 11 with results from the hospital for final ruling “, the judge said.