



A 35-year-old sales representative, Kayode Ayeni, who allegedly stole his employer’s biscuits and cornflakes worth N1.4million appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr Ayeni, who resides in Ketu area of Lagos State, is standing trial on a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 11, 2020 at Ikosi Road in Ketu.

Mr Perezi said that the defendant stole 217 cartons of Nasco cornflakes and 92 cartons of Nasco biscuits all valued N1.4 million belonging to Kehinde Adenuga.





He said that the defendant was arrested when he could not give account of the missing goods or money he realised after selling the goods.

Mr Perezi said that the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287(7) provides seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

The magistrate, O.M. Ajayi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ms Ajayi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 5 for mention.