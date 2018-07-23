Tobi Olayinka, 22, on Monday appeared in Iyaganku Magistrates’ court in Ibadan for alleged unlawful possession of ram suspected to have been stolen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olayinka of Alaro area of Sango, Ibadan was charge with one – count charge of unlawful possession of ram.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the accused committed the on July 20 at 4. 30 p.m in Sabo area, Mokola, Ibadan.

He said Olayinka brought the ram to Sabo with intent to sell it.

Adegbite said, “A man who posed as a buyer questioned Olayinka about the ram but he failed to establish how he came to be in possession of the animal

“The defendant was handed over to the police.

“When questioned, it was discovered that he probably may have stolen the ram from an unknown somebody.

“He was said to have misled police during investigation by taking police to Beere area, Ibadan, claiming he bought the ram there,” said Adegbite.

Adegbite said the offence contravened Section 430 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo state 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him in court.

The defence counsel, Mr Onafolarin Arowojolu, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akande, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till Sept.