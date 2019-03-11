



A 48-year-old National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW) worker, Sanya Osubukola, who allegedly threatened to kill the Bariga unit chairman of the union, on Monday a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos.

Osubukola, who resides in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos, is charged with threatening violence and assault.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt Modupe Olaluwoye, the defendant committed the offence at 10.30a.m. on March 5 at the NURTW Bariga office at No. 13, Omolade Alafia str., Bariga, Lagos.

Olaluwoye alleged that the defendant who showed up at the NURTW office that morning with a suspicious substance in his hand, threatened to kill the chairman; Mr Sule Aliyu.

She said the defendant forced his way into the chairman’s office, shouting that he was going to kill Aliyu and his entire family.

“My Lord, it took three men to hold him down and stop him from using the substance in his hand on Aliyu.

“He was employed by Aliyu and had worked under him for almost a year, he just showed up that morning threatening to kill him.

“It is still not clear what the powdered substance in his hand was but we are still investigating it,” she said.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 56(a) and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 56 stipulates a year jail term for the offence of threatening violence.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 15 for mention. (NAN)