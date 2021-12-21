Man docked for ‘theft’, ‘fraud’

A 28-year-old man, Falana Ayomide, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft and fraud.

Ayomide, whose address was not given, is facing two counts of stealing and fraud.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 20 at about 10.00 a.m., opposite Federal Poly Satellite Campus, NTA Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi alleged that the defendant stole one Techno Povo 3LA phone worth N47,500 with a Globacom Sim loaded with N40,000 recharge cards and N10,000 worth of data belonging to one Bakare Temitope.

He also alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N1,000 from Temitope.

According to him, the offences contravened sections 390 and 419 of the criminal code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Counsel for the defendant, Martin Adefisayo, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mojisola Salau, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 25, 2022, for a hearing.