The police on Tuesday arraigned one Jamal Opeyemi, 21, in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly slapping a policeman.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Tuesday at about 9:40am at Parakin Area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant assaulted Insp Usman Drisu by holding his uniform and slapping him.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that could cause breach of public peace.

According to him, the offence contravened Sections 356(3) and 249(D) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.





The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty when his plea was taken.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Omotayo Alfred, applied for the bail of his client in the most liberal terms, promising that he would not jump bail.

Magistrate Habibat Basiru granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Basiru said that one of the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction while the other must be a blood relation.

She added that the sureties must produce three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned till April 16 for hearing.