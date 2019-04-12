<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

For allegedly driving recklessly, a middle aged man, Jimoh Mudashiru, was on Friday docked at an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The 45-year-old man who agreed to be tried by the court however pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of reckless driving, driving without license, drunkenness and causing body injuries levelled against him.

The Prosecutor, Ona Glory, an Inspector of Police told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 6, 2019 around 10:00 am, in the front of C.A.C. Oke-Anu, Olarewaju area, Ondo Road, Modakeke.

Glory said the accused, being the driver of Picnic Saloon car with Reg No: LSD 248 drove the said vehicle recklessly on public road and knocked down one Olalekan Yemisi, broke her left hand and inflicted sever injuries on his head.

Glory stated further that the offence contravened sections 6, 10 (1), 28, 30 (1), Road Traffic Act, Cap 135, Vol 6 and 8 of the Law of the Federation, 1990.

The Defence Counsels, Mr Adegoke K. S. and Mr Ruben Abednego, applied for the bail of the accused in most liberal term and pledged that their client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Chief Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi granted the bail of the accused in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, saying that the sureties must be state tax payer as well as resides within the court jurisdiction as he adjourned the case until April 18, for continuation of trial.