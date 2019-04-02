<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 45-year old man, Friday Okodede, has been arraigned before an Oredo Magistrate Court for fraudulently obtaining the sum of N560, 000 from one Golden Aganimonuyi.

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Goru Samuel, informed the court that the offence was committed on July 13, 2018 at Oko Central Road, Benin City.

Sergeant Samuel said the accused person collected the money to supply windows, protector and iron bars on false representation knowing same to be false.

Samuel said the offence is punishable under section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II laws of the defunct Bendel State now applicable in Edo State.

Hearing Friday pleaded not guilty to the one count charge preferred against him.

Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. M.U. Iluobe, granted the accused bail to the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned to April 30, 2019.