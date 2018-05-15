The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 22-year-old man, Bright Solomon, in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged impersonation and abduction.

The defendant was docked on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, abduction and being in possession of ATM cards suspected to be stolen, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the defendant and two others now at large, paraded themselves as clergymen and abducted one Onyinye Asawalam,‎ on May 5.

He said that the defendant took Asawalam to Keystone Bank, Kubwa, without her parents’ consent.

The prosecutor said that the defendant attempted to withdrew money with Asawalam’s ATM card, but was caught.

‎He said that during police investigation, 14 different ATM cards were found in the possession of the defendant.

The offences contravened Sections 97, 179, 272, 95 and 319 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 13 for hearing.