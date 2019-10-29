<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSC­DC), Kogi State Command, has said it has secured a judgment against one Richard John Abdullahi who lives beside Mountain of Fire Ministry Church Phase 11 Lokoja for illegal possession of firearm.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alex Agiri, and made available to newsmen said the culprit was nabbed by the officers who were on routine patrol on October 24,in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

The release explained that the suspect, Richard Abdula­hi, was caught with illegal fire­arm as he could not produce relevant documents to back up his claim, adding that af­ter thorough investigation he was arraigned at the Federal High Court Lokoja for pros­ecution.

According to the release, the presiding Judge, Justice D. U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, howev­er, sentenced him to one year and six months imprison­ment with hard labour.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Barrister E.S. Onuh, said the judgment was well delivered as it would serve as a deter­rent to those in possession of firearms who may want to use them to cause mayhem during the forthcoming gov­ernorship election in the state.