



The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Monday arraigned a suspected drug baron, Victor Chidi Olife before a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly trafficking 7.5 kilograms of heroine 10 years after the alleged crime was committed.

Olife, who the NDLEA claimed became evasive after he was granted administrative bail, was arrested on May 27, 2010, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, alongside one Oke Ningo, who is said to still be at large.

According to the prosecutor, Oigoga Ichakpa, it took the agency’s extra efforts to ‘fish him out’ of his hiding place.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Mohammed Liman on a two-count charge of unlawful dealing in 7.5 kilograms of heroine, a banned narcotic.





Ichakpa maintained that the offence is contrary to and punishable under sections 14 (b) and 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After his plea was taken, the prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in prison till the determination of the charge, while he also asked the court for a trial date.

Responding, the defendant’s counsel, Chief Benson Ndakara informed the court that he had filed a motion for bail on behalf of his client and same has been served on the prosecution.

Following the development, Justice Liman ordered both parties to argue the application.

The judge, therefore, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties, who he insisted must be landed property owners within the court jurisdiction and adjourned the matter till April 14, for trial.