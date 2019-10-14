<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand in Kirikiri of a 29-year-old man, Afeez Saka, charged with defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The defendant, whose address was not given, was arraigned on a two-count charge of defilement and stealing.

When the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing but did not deny defiling the minor.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Kirikiri prisons for allegedly defiling the girl.

However, for the second count of stealing, the magistrate admitted Saka to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties.

She asked the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Saka committed the offences on Oct. 1 at No. 8, Lisabi St., Old Otta Road, Moshalashi, Alagbado, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant, who was a family friend of the girl’s parents, visited their home when the girl’s parents were not available and had carnal knowledge of the minor .

“In the process he stole a purse which contained the sum of N26,000 and an itel phone valued at N15,000 property of Blessing Omohkwa,” the prosecutor said.

Emuerhi said that the offences contravened Sections 137 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Newsmen report that section 137 provides life imprisonment for defilement. The case was adjourned until Nov. 11 for mention.