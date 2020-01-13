<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A young man, Sola Balogun, 34, has been dragged before an Ile Ife Magistrate Court for allegedly assaulting and beaten a police officer.

The offence took place on January 4, 2020 around 11.55pm at Ojaja Area, Fajuyi, road, Ile Ife

The police Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the suspect unlawfully assaulted one Inspector Monday Ibafidon, with AP No. 224293 serving at ‘A’ Division, Ile-Ife.

He added that the defendant beat the Inspector with stick and inflicted injuries on his head, back, and left hand palm.

According to him, the offence contravened section 356 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.





The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to one-count charge of assault.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Adekanmi Adeyeba, applied for the bail of the defendant in most Liberal term, promised that his client would not jump bail, but would provide substantial sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N500,000 each in like sum with one surety.

Olatunji said that the surety must swear to affidavit of means, deposit three years tax clearance certificate as well as the house to be verified by the Prosecutor.

The case was adjourned until Feb 11, for hearing.