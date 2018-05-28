A 31-year-old man, Michael Chukwuma, was on Monday arraigned in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbour.

The defendant, who resides at Aku village, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, is facing a count charge of criminal intimidation.

Chukwuma, however, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Hamen Donald, told the court that one Atsua Anthony of same address with the defendant reported the matter at the `A’ Police Division, Mararaba, on May 25, at about 7:30a.m.

The prosecutor said that the complainant alleged that on May 13, the defendant threatened to kill him.

“According to the complainant, after eating, he poured away the water he used to wash his hand at the front of his apartment.

“He said that before he knew what was happening, the defendant came out and threatened to shoot him with a gun and also stab him with a knife,” Donald said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 397 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000, with one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until June 7, for hearing.