A 33-year-old man, Adebayo Adeniyi, was on Monday arraigned at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing an LG television set and threatening a man at gun point.

Adeniyi was brought on two-count charge of stealing and threat to life to which he pleaded not guilty.

Standing in for the Prosecutor, Sgt. Glory Godday, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in November 2018 at Ewu Elepe Area in Ikorodu.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant stole the LG television set valued at N120,000 belonging to the complainant, Sunday Kehinde,

The defendant also threatened the complainant at gun point with a locally made pistol.

The alleged offences violated Sections 86 and 390 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum and who must be residents in Lagos.

She adjourned the case until May 2 for mention.