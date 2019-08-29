<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 40-year-old man, Ope Tomori, who allegedly stole his employer’s property worth N1.9 million, was on Thursday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is charged with stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in July, at No. 10, Adetayo Shode St., Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

Osayande alleged that the defendant stole three laptops, a cutting machine, bouquet chairs, Ipad, wedding gowns, three gold rings, Bluetooth stereo and ATM cards worth N1.9 million.

She told the court that Tomori carted away the valuables of his employer, one Mrs Winifred Okafor.

According to the prosecutor, the offence violates Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300, 000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adelaja adjourned the case until Sept. 16, for trial