<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 43-year-old man, Amarachi Chukwuneke, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, for allegedly defiling his six-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, said that Chukwuneke should be remanded in the correctional centre pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Sule-Amzat also directed that the case file should be sent to the DPP for advice.

Chukwuneke, who resides in Amuwo Odofin Estate, Festac area of Lagos, is being tried for his daughter’s defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 4 at his residence.

Emuerhi said that the defendant defiled his daughter of about six years, when her mother was not around.

“The mother noticed that the girl always cry anytime she washes her private parts while bathing.

“She decided to take her to the hospital for a medical checkup, and it was at the hospital that the child was confirmed to have been defiled.

“The case was reported at the police station and the father of the baby was arrested for questioning,’’ the prosecutor told the court.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the offence is punishable with life imprisonment upon conviction.

However, plea of the defendant was not taken.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 27, for mention.