A 47-year-old unemployed man, Olakunle Adebayo, was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly flogging his wife with a belt.

Olakunle whose address was not provide is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences on May 16, at 7.30p.m., at Road 16, Ikota Lekki, Lagos State.

He said the accused unlawfully assaulted his wife, Mrs Tolulope Adebayo by flogging her on the head with a belt.

“The complainant also fell and sustained an injury when accused pushed her,’’ he said.

Mameh alleged that the accused was in the habit of assaulting the complainant over her refusal to fend for him.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mr B. I. Bakare, in his ruling granted the accused bail in the sum of N150, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 4 for mention.