



A 37-year-old man, Taiwo Oyegbade, who allegedly assaulted two police officers and forcefully ejected a tenant from his mother’s house, was on Thursday docked before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant is facing a three-count charge of assault, illegal ejection of a tenant, and malicious damage.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 6 at about 12:00noon at Yewhwu Compound, Mosafejo Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuomose said that the defendant assaulted two police officers, Insp. Alani Abiodun (AP/NO 154365) and Woman Insp. Temitope Adeduwa (AP/No 291912), in the cause of their official duty.





The prosecutor said that the defendant ejected Mr Babatunde Areeko, a tenant in his mother’s house.

“The defendant also damaged 43-inch Plasma Television of Areeko, one of the complainants.

“The offences contravened Sections 411, 44 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail of N100, 000 with two sureties in the like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until March 2 for mention.