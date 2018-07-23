The Police on Monday arraigned one Joseph Edibo in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a cell phone worth N180, 000 from a woman.

Edibo of no fixed address, is facing charges bordering on criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

The prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that one Joy Osas, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on July 5.

Okpa said the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s compound and broke into her house through the window on the said date.

He said that the defendant stole one iPhone 6, valued N180, 000.

The prosecutor alleged that in an attempt to escape, the defendant was arrested, while the cell phone was recovered from him.

According to Okpa, the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 342, 346 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Defence counsel Olukayode Adekanye asked the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, granted the defendant N150, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until Aug.14 for hearing.