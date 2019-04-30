<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Sunusi Rabiu, charged with rape of a three-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Muhammad Jibril, remanded Rabiu to enable the court to seek advice on the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the state.

Jibril ordered that the case file should be sent to the DPP, and adjourned the case until May 23.

Rabiu, who resides at Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano, is facing a charge of rape which contravenes Section 283 of the penal code.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Aisha Suleiman of same address as the defendant, reported the case at Zaria Road Police Station, Kano, on April 13.

Lale alleged that the defendant was caught in his room having unlawful sexual intercourse with the complainant’s three-year-old daughter.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.