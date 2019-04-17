<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Wednesday docked one Ibrahim Abdullahi for allegedly stealing two Tecno phones.

The Police charged Abdullahi with theft, contrary to Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Muazu Abdullahi, told the court that the chief security officer of the state’s college of education, arrested and brought the defendant to the station on April 11.

He said the security chief alleged that the accused entered the three-arm hall of the school and stole two Tecno phones, belonging to one Habib Abdulganiyu.

The defendant was also said to have also stolen three hard drives and two flash drives.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court for adjournment, to enable the police to complete investigation into the matter.

In her ruling, Magistrate Safura Mahmud, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

Mahmud adjourned the case until April 24 for further mention.