<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 34-year-old man, Seyi Aransiola, before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly staking a sport bet with worth N95,000 without paying the amount as promised.

Aransiola is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conduct likely to cause breach of peace and intent to defraud, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Maria Dauda, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 13, at 2.00p.m., at Martha’s Limited, Ekeson compound, Murtala Road, Ebute Meta.

She said that the defendant with intent to defraud one of the complainants, Sikiru Murtala, went to his shop to stake a bet on games worth N15, 000 and refused to pay.

The defendant also went to the shop of the second complainant, Olamide Oluwole and also staked a bet on games worth N80, 000 and also refused to pay, but apprehended when he attempted to escape.

The alleged offences contravened the provisions of Sections 168 and 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.R. Williams-Onochie admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until May 15 for settlement.