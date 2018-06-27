The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 52-year-old man, Sarumi Abdulrasheed, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged N7 million Visa scam.

The accused, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining under false pretenses.

The Prosecutor, Insp Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the accused committed the offences between April and May in Ikeja area of Lagos.

He alleged that the accused, falsely presented himself as a travel agent and collected N7 million from the complainant, Chipizi Fopa-George, with a promise to procure him a Schengen Visa to France.

“The accused collected the money on installments and failed to get the visa as promised; he converted the money into his personal use,’’ he said.

The prosecutor alleged that whenever the complainant asked for his money, the accused threatened his life.

Emurhi said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 of the law prescribes 14 years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 stipulates 15 years for obtaining money by false pretext for any offender found guilty.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty of the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until July 30 for mention