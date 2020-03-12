<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 58-year-old man, Chukwuma Okonkwo, on Thursday appeared before an Asaba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing property worth N175, 000 from a house.

Okonkwo, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of break-in and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Ndidi Ahamefuna, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 3, 2017, at No. 3, Umuoje area of Asaba.

Ahamefuna said the defendant broke into the house of the complainant, Mr Anthony Nwosa and stole his property.





He said Okonkwo stole a gas cooker valued at N30,000, a bed frame and foam worth N50,000, a set of chairs valued at N35,000, some clothes valued at N40,000, and some textbooks worth N20,000

Ahamefuna also said that the defendant damaged the complainant’s door which was worth N10,000.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 451 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Law of Delta State, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs Edith Anumodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

Anumodu ordered that the surety must be a civil servant on salary grade level 09 who resided within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until March 31 for mention.