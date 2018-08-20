A 47-year-old man, Felix Nwachukwu, who allegedly obtained N900,000 on the pretext of adopting a child from a motherless home, on Monday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Mr Nwachukwu is being tried on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

He, however, denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant sometime in January assured the complainant, Ngozi Ngbele, that he could assist her to adopt a child.

Ms Osayande said that the accused had told the complainant that the process was going to take two weeks if she paid N1 million for the deal.

The prosecutor said the accused falsely led Ms Ngbele to believe that he belonged to the Red Cross Society of Nigeria, affiliated to St. Dominic Catholic Church.

“Nwachukwu, fraudulently obtained N900,000 from Ngbele at No. 12, Ashimowu Bakare St., Itire, Lagos, and had since then been coming up with excuses to cover up his act,” the prosecutor said.

Ms Osayande said that the offences contravened the provisions Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until September 19, for mention.