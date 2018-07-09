A 35-year-old man, Sunday Eluyera, was on Monday brought before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly defrauding one Favour Olakunle of N80, 500.

Eluyera, whose address was not provided in court, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 8, 2017 at Falolu Street in Kosere area of Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the accused obtained N80, 500 from the complainant, Olakunle, to supply her some planks; a representation he knew was false.

He said the accused converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 383, 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mrs Innocental Akhigbe, urged the court to grant her client bail on liberal terms, promising that the accused would not jump bail and would provide reliable sureties.

In her ruling, the magistrate, Mr Ishola Omisade, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Omisade said the surety should swear to affidavit of means and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The court adjourned the case until July 24, for mention.