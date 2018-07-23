The Police on Monday arraigned one Mizanbilu Salisu in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over alleged extortion.

The prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that one Aloh Michael reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on July 9.

He said the defendant and two others at large, jointly accosted the complainant on his way home and threatened him with a knife on the said date.

Okpa said the defendant forcefully collected the complainant’s cell phone and in an attempt to escape, the defendant was caught while his accomplice escaped.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 292 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel Anenin Enabosi urged the court to grant his client bail, saying that a reliable surety would be provided.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400, 000, with one surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 14 for hearing.