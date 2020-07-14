



A 30-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ekene, was on Tuesday arraigned before a Kubwa Grade I Area Court , Abuja, for alleged incitement, disturbance of public peace and international insult.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Comfort Alegkeuno of Cheval Plaza, Kubwa, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on July 9.

Olanipekun said that the defendant, who resides at Gbazango Kubwa, acted in a violent manner likely to cause the breach of public peace and used abusive words on the complainant.





He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 114 and 399 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The defence counsel, Moses Ugwummadu, made an oral bail application for his client, assuring the court that a reasonable surety would be provided if granted bail.

The judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000, with one surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.