A 26-year-old unemployed man, Izuchukwu Bertram, was on Tuesday docked in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, over alleged malicious damage.

The accused whose address was not provided, is charged with willful damage.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 15, at No 6, Alhaji Azeez str. Aga area of Ikorodu at about 5:30p.m.

She said that the accused willfully damaged tiles and wall paint valued at N160, 000, property of the complainant, Alhaji Ayinde Tiamiyu.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr E.O. Ogunkanmi, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until July 18, for mention.