A businessman, Bello Abubakar, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged breach of trust, but granted N200,000 bail.

Chief Magistrate Abubakar Adamu, who granted the defendant bail, ordered him to provide one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 31 for hearing.

Abubakar, 37, was docked on a count charge of alleged breach of trust, an offence he denied committing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Khalid Musa, had told the court that the offence was committed sometimes in March in Minanata area of Sokoto.

He said that the case was reported at Ungwua Rogo Police Station by one Muhammad Ahmed.

Musa said that the complainant entrusted beef worth N180, 000 to the defendant with an agreement to pay after sales.

According to him, the defendant sold the beef, but converted the money into his personnel use.

The offence contravened Section 312 of the Penal Code.