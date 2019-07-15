<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Anambra State Police Command has commenced a manhunt for a man who attacked some traders in an Anambra market with a substance believed to be acid.

The incident which happened at Auto Spare Parts Market Ugwuagba, Obosi, near Onitsha, saw eight persons hospitalised.

“As soon as he poured the acid on them, he took to his heels and when he was pursued by passersby, he outran them and disappeared,” a source said.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed said the command had commenced a manhunt for the suspect.

Mohammed added, “A young man whose name and address is yet to be ascertained had a quarrel with one Onyeka Nwachukwu, aged 38 years at Ngbuka old Auto Spare Parts market in Ugwuagba, Awada.

“In the heat of the altercation, the suspect who is presently on the run attacked Nwachukwu and others with substance suspected to be acid.”

He said the victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Mohammed gave the names of the victims as Nwachukwu, 38; Benjamin,32, and Damian, 42.

“Other are Ebuka, 23; Anayo, 35; Chukwu, 23; Chidubem, 18, and Solomon, 24 “.

Mohammed said the victims were rushed to St. Martin’s hospital, Ugwuagba for treatment by Police Patrol team attached to Awada Division, adding that six of the victims had been treated and discharged while two others were responding to treatment.

He said the case was being investigated while efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

“The Command urges the public to be security conscious and report suspicious persons carrying substance inside a container at unusual places in order to avert such ugly incident,” he added.