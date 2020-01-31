<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A middle aged man, who is yet to be identified, has died during a sex romp with an unnamed lady in a hotel, in Onitsha.

A source told newsmen that the man checked into a hotel in the city with a lady at about 5pm on Thursday, but not quite 30 minutes after, he started shouting for help, clutching his chest.

The source said, “He clutched his chest and was shouting for help, and the hotel management took him to hospital, but he was said to have been certified dead by a medical personnel.”

The Anambra State Police Command has also confirmed his death. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed who confirmed it, said the management of the hotel had reported the incident at Central Police Station, Onitsha.





“He is a middle aged man, and allegedly took a lady whose identity is yet unknown to the hotel.

“After about thirty minutes the manager heard someone shouting for help and holding his chest. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“Meanwhile, scene was visited by Police detectives attached to CPS Onitsha and photograph of the victim obtained.

“No mark of violence on the deceased body. Corpse deposited at Boromeo hospital for autopsy while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, no mention of the lady involved in the inciident was made, neither did the police claim to have arrested her.