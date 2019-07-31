<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kano High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Umar Yakubu, to death by hanging for stabbing his friend, Ibrahim Adamu, 22, to death during an argument over N20 loan.

Yakubu, who lives at Sabuwar Gandu Quarters in Kano State, was convicted on one count of culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

Delivering judgment, Justice Dije Aboki, held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Lamido Soron-Dinki, told the court that on June 13, 2018 at around 11:00 a.m in Sabiwar Gandu Quarters, Kano, the convict asked the deceased to give him a loan him of N20.

Soron-Dinki said the convict stabbed the deceased in the chest with scissors during an argument over the N20 loan.

Soron-Dinki presented six witnesses before the court while the convict defended himself.