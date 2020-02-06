<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An FCT high court has sentenced one Mister Obinna Echanu to death by hanging for killing an Uber driver.

Obinna was standing trial alongside one Mister Everly Nnerun for allegedly conspiring to kill the Uber driver identified as Edwin Ali on December 26th, 2016 along the Abuja airport road.





The accused were charged with five counts which include armed robbery, conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and culpable homicide.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Peter Kekemeke discharged and acquitted Nnerun for lack of evidence by the prosecutor, which is the Nigerian Police, but convicted Echanu and sentenced him to death by hanging as his counsel failed to prove his innocence before the court.