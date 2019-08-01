<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday ordered that a labourer, Ishau Gruma, who allegedly defiled a six-year-old primary school girl, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate Adefunke Onoma, who did not take the plea of Gruma, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olubu Apata told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 20, at Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Apata alleged that Gruma works as a labourer for the father of the six-year-old girl.

He said that the police took the victim to the hospital and the medical report revealed that she was defiled.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31(2) under the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State Cap C7.