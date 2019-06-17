<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday, ordered that a 33-year-old man, Sunday Nwokolo, who allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send back the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 14.

The defendant, who resides in Masamasa area of Lagos, is charged with defiling a minor.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 27 at his residence.

Emuerhi said the defendant defiled the girl.

He said the case was reported at the Gender Section of Ikeja Police command by the girl’s mother.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.