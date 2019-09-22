<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 25-year-old man, David Seimiyengha, has been sentenced to death by an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, for committing kidnapping and murder.

The convict and two other accomplices, Fikesei Inuesokan and Bekewei Francis, were arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command in 2017 for killing one Olumide Odimayo at Igbotu, in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Until his murder, Odimayo was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the local government.

The defendants were said to have kidnapped and murdered the Odimayo, which informed their arrest by the Police. They were also charged to court thereafter.

They were arraigned before the court on four counts of conspiracy to commit felony, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and murder.

The judge, Justice Ademola Bola, while delivering his judgement, sentenced Seimiyengha to death by hanging.

The court, however, held that there was no enough evidence to show that the second and third defendants — Inuesokan and Francis — committed the offence.

It thereby discharged and acquitted them.