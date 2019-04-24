<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Sharia Court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Wednesday ordered that a local barber, Harisu Wanzam, be remanded in prison for absconding with his daughter while on trial.

The Judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, also ordered that the defendant’s surety, Malam Isah Zuntu, be remanded in custody until the girl is brought back.

The Judge also adjourned the case pending when the defendant and his surety would bring back the child.

Wanzam told the court that he gave the child to his auntie before commencement of hearing his case.

”She is my daughter, I have every right over her”, Wanzam told the court.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that, Wanzam was dragged before the court by his wife, Faiza, for lack of care and seeking divorce.

On April 17, Wanzam was dragged to court by the police for assaulting his wife and was released on bail.