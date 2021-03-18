



A 38-year-old man, Okorafor Kehinde, who allegedly collected N600,000 to secure a UAE visa for a businessman, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti

The police charged Kehinde, whose address was not given with fraud.

The prosecution Counsel, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in November 2020 at Ajilosun Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant fraudulently collected N600, 000 from Mr Emmanuel Oluwafemi, with a promise to process a UAE visa but he did not.





He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Adefumike Anoma admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 22, for hearing.