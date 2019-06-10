<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Monday arraigned Musa Ibrahim, in an Upper Area Court in Mpape, Abuja for allegedly destroying an electronic billboard and attempting to steal solar panels.

Ibrahim, who resides in Games village, Abuja, is charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, mischief and attempt to commit theft.

The Prosecutor, Mr A.A. Balogun told the court that the case was reported at the Maitama Police Station by Abraham Ejime, who resides at 1 Kano street, Suleja, Niger state.

Balogun told the court that on May 22, the defendant and three others, now at large were seen at NICON junction destroying a billboard in an attempt to steal its solar panel valued at N1 million.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 347, 327 and 95 of the Penal Code.

Ibrahim pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Presiding Judge, Hassan Muhammad, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

Muhammad ordered that the surety must tender his or her national Identity card or driver’s licence to the court registry for verification.

The judge adjourned the case until June 28, for hearing.