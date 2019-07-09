<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 36-year-old man, Kolade Adeleke, who allegedly head butted one Akachi Edeani, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant, a resident of Alapere area of Lagos State, is standing trial on a charge of causing grievous harm.

The prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 26 at Eterna Filling Station, Alapere in Ketu.

He said that the defendant assaulted Edeani by beating him and hitting him on his forehead following an argument.

He told the court that the defendant was alleged to have refused pleas by passers-by to stop his action against the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant continued to hit the complainant on the forehead until the complainant sustained fractures in his skull.

He said, “The complainant was rushed to the hospital while the defendant was apprehended by the police.”

He said the offence contravened Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the section prescribes a seven-year jail term for any offender if convicted.

The defendant was, however, released on bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum after he had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, said the sureties must be gainfully employed and must also show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Sept. 9, for further hearing.